The ESRB’s rating for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live online. It paints quite the colorful picture for CD Projekt RED’s latest RPG, too. Unsurprisingly, descriptors such as Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, and Strong Sexual Content outline exactly why the sci-fi title is receiving a ‘Mature’ rating. Most interestingly, ESRB’s rating summary makes note of gender-related character customization options. Specifically, players will have the option to customize the player-character V’s genitalia.

An excerpt from the rating summary’s highlighting such choices reads as follows: “The game contains nudity and sexual material: Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals.”

The ESRB summary goes on to describe the types of sexual encounters players will engage in. These encounters can occur between V and “other main characters or prostitutes.” Apparently, the sex scenes themselves are rather brief and take place in first-person perspective. Scenes of this nature depict “partially nude characters” switching to different types of positions, while moaning suggestively. Thrusting motions will also be briefly on display. Finally, the ESRB explains that other sex scenes involve “a character’s head moving towards a partner’s crotch.”

Details of Cyberpunk 2077’s sexually explicit content aren’t exactly new. Late last month, Brazil’s rating board incidentally leaked its rating ahead of time. Screenshots from the posting hinted at “intense sexual relation[s].” The title’s Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, responded to the leak by teasing that CDPR doesn’t “f**k around.” That very obviously seems to be the case.

It’ll be interesting to see how some territories respond to this kind of content. At the very least, it seems Australia, notorious for censoring and banning games, has no plans to censor CDPR’s latest.

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms later this year on September 17th.

[Source: ESRB]