At this point saying “Goku is coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ” feels like an Abbott and Costello-esque “Who’s On First?” joke, but here we are. Bandai Namco announced via a new trailer that the beloved hero Goku–perhaps you know him better as Kakarot?–in his Ultra Instinct form from Dragon Ball Super is making his way to Dragon Ball FighterZ on May 22 as part of the game’s third season of DLC. Flashy as ever, this iteration of Goku is all about two things: Shiny, shiny hair, and defensive perfection (that’s probably somehow shiny).

Out of the dragon loop? Curious as to why Goku’s hair changes on a whim? Ultra Instinct is somewhere between a new transformation akin to Super Saiyan and a defensive stance. Built up through the entirety of the Dragon Ball Super anime, Ultra Instinct is Goku finally learning to fully react on impulse alone and turn off his thoughts while fighting. The transformation only triggers during the Tournament of Power arc, after Goku sort of hits himself with a Spirit Bomb. Whoops. This pushes him past the limits of his newly achieved godly powers and gives him the juice to dodge any and all attacks at the cost of extreme power usage. He actually fails to win the tournament with this form and temporarily passes out from overexertion.

If the trailer is anything to go by then this Goku will be all about speed and defensive prowess, featuring multiple dodges and maybe even a parry counterattack if the video is to be believed. Regardless, Ultra Instinct Goku has a rad look and appears to be fun to play, which is all that matters when we’re talking about the eleventyth version of Goku.

The wait to try out Ultra Instinct Goku won’t take long as he hits all versions of Dragon Ball FighterZ on May 22, with three more fighters still to come in the season 3 DLC pass.