As previously promised, Ubisoft shared a first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s gameplay during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox stream. It was a very brief bit of footage, though. Creative Director Ashraf Ismail recently told fans only a “teaser trailer” would go live today. He wasn’t kidding. Still, the 90-second trailer provides fans with a decent show of what the title’s action may entail, even if it doesn’t expressly show “gameplay,” rather being in-engine footage of the game and its world.

Check out AC Valhalla’s first in-engine “gameplay” trailer in the video down below:

Ubisoft first unveiled AC Valhalla last week, alongside a relatively lengthy cinematic trailer. The new Assassin’s Creed entry will take place primarily in ninth-century England during the Dark Ages. Players will assume the role of either a male or female Viking raider named Eivor, who leaves Norway early in the game to establish a Viking settlement in England. The Last Kingdom’s Magnus Bruun will voice male Eivor, while Danish actress Cecilie Stenspil portrays the character’s female counterpart. As with other Assassin’s Creed games, Valhalla is aiming for historical accuracy, even including playable “flyting,” which are essentially Viking rap battles.

RPG mechanics are returning to the franchise, but they won’t be undermined by the grind that plagued 2018’s AC Odyssey release. Lead developer Ubisoft Montréal is also tackling another issue–the game-world’s size. As such, Valhalla won’t serve as the franchise’s largest or longest installment.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches later this year for the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Interestingly, the above trailer lacks a solid release date confirmation. Rumor has it, though, that one version of Valhalla could launch as early as October 16th. This is according to a since-removed listing from a retailer’s website. At the time of writing, such a claim remains unsubstantiated.

[Source: Ubisoft]