Disintegration, the first-person shooter from Halo Co-Creator Marcus Lehto, will let players get their hands on a Gravcycle this summer. The title will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One next month on June 16th. Developer V1 Interactive and publisher Private Division shared the news in the following story trailer for Disintegration:

Outlaws fight to reboot humanity in new Disintegration story trailer. Your Gravcycle awaits June 16. pic.twitter.com/r9otJDPRve — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 7, 2020

V1 Interactive is an independent studio founded by Marcus Lehto in 2014. Lehto and his team revealed Disintegration last summer. At the time, little was known about the sci-fi shooter apart from a planned 2020 release date, which will soon be met. A formal announcement trailer turned heads once it hit the web later in the summer during the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom: Opening Night Live. Private Division and V1 Interactive held closed technical betas earlier in the year for the title across all platforms.

Disintegration will offer both single-player and multiplayer experiences on a near future version of Earth. Within these experiences, players will explore a world wherein overpopulation and food shortages have resulted in global pandemics. Unsurprisingly, such turmoil left scientists grasping for any solution possible. One involved “Integration,” a process leading to the human brain’s being stored in robotic armatures to preserve humanity.

Initially designed as a temporary solution, Integration soon became for many the preferred way in which to live. The people who enjoy their robot bodies are referred to as the Rayonne. This group longs to assure more than immortality, however. Countless among the Rayonne conspire to eliminate all who want to remain in their human forms.

[Source: Private Division via PlayStation on Twitter]