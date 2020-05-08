In November 2019, a job listing for a Technical Vegetation Artist at Guerrilla Games attracted a fair bit of attention with regards to Horizon Zero Dawn speculation. This very same listing has now surfaced once more. A number of outlets and fans are especially honing in on the note about a Guerrilla team’s efforts to deliver “industry-benchmark graphics.” Again, this detail isn’t exactly novel. However, there does exist one noteworthy wrinkle. As of at least May 6th, Horizon still received direct mention within the job listing’s outline, but now, the name is nowhere to be found.

On May 6th, Respawn First editor Sikandar Mahmood tweeted a screenshot of the original Technical Vegetation Artist listing. As you’ll notice, Horizon’s name appears at the tail end of the first sentence. Again, it receives no mention at all in the current posting on Guerrilla Games’ website.

See the screenshot below, courtesy of Sikandar Mahmood on Twitter:

The first paragraph of the current listing presently reads as follows,

Within Guerrilla, we have four teams dedicated to creating stunning environments. One team focuses on the creation of lush and stunning vegetation. We build these 3D models from scratch, so our world dressing teams can deliver our immersive world with industry-benchmark graphics.

It’s anyone’s guess as to why the studio decided to edit the posting now. This especially holds true since it remains unclear if Guerrilla has removed and then replaced the listing in the seven months since it last made the rounds.

Other rumors and hints about the future of Guerrilla’s nascent RPG franchise have been floating around for months. The most recent of such news surfaced in a Video Games Chronicle report, which claimed Horizon’s sequel may feature a co-op component. This same report further alleges the follow-up will be “gigantic” in terms of scope.

[Source: Guerrilla Games via Twitter, Comicbook.com]