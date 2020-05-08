Indie publisher Annapurna Interactive recently added a new member to its team. Nathan Vella, Co-founder and former President of Capy Games, previously known as Capybara Games, has joined Annapurna Interactive. In doing so, Vella now serves as an integral part of the publisher’s “executive leadership team.”

According to Annapurna Interactive’s President, Nathan Gary, Vella’s noteworthy experience will prove especially beneficial to their development partners. Vella likewise shouted the indie publisher’s praises. In a statement about his joining the team, he said in part, “Annapurna Interactive quickly proved they were one of the top publishers, and I doubt I could find another with a better combination of skill and love for games.”

Vella Co-founded Capybara Games in 2003, alongside select members from Toronto’s International Game Developers Association (IGDA). For 14 years, Vella served as the small company’s President, spearheading several successful releases such as Super Time Force Ultra, Below, and Grindstone. A side-scrolling action title, Super Time Force Ultra came to PlayStation 4 in 2015. Below, an action-adventure game, finally made its way to the platform several weeks ago on April 7th. Meanwhile, Grindstone is a puzzle title that’s currently exclusive to mobile platforms.

Annapurna Interactive has more than a fair share of big hits under its belt, too. Most recently, the publisher brought Sam Barlow’s Telling Lies to audiences. The FMV experience launched on PS4 just last month. Annapurna has also helped make waves for the award-winning Outer Wilds and Sayonara Wild Hearts. The developer of the latter, Simogo, signed a publishing deal with Annapurna earlier this year.

[Source: Annapurna Interactive via Gamesindustry.biz]