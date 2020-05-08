Report: A PlayStation 5 Event Could Happen in Early to Mid June

Another report concerning Sony’s long-awaited PlayStation 5 reveal is making the rounds. This time, the details come courtesy of Jason Schreier in the Press Start podcast. Apparently, the Sony event could happen next month between early to mid June.

Nibellion on Twitter took note of the showcase’s mention on Press Start, then shared the details in the following post:

According to Jason Schreier, Sony’s PS5 event could take place “early to mid June” Keep in mind that due to COVID-19 nothing is set in stone https://t.co/cez6D3x9va (at 38:53) (FWIW, VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb said a few days ago that the Sony event will take place on June 4) pic.twitter.com/Ewn4QuhuzO — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 8, 2020

According to Schreier, “we’re in an atmosphere right now with [covid-19] where nothing is definitive until two days before. Both Sony and Microsoft have just been changing their plans constantly. But as of right now, as far as I know, Sony is still on track to do at least one thing by early June, let’s say. Or by mid June.” He then reiterated that listeners should take this all with a “giant caveat,” due to potential coronavirus-related complications.

As noted above, if such plans are in place for a PS5 news blow out, things could change given the uncertain circumstances surrounding coronavirus. Either way, Schreier’s claims fit in line with what VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb recently said of Sony’s intentions. According to Grubb, a PS5 reveal event is on the cards for June 4th.

One thing enthusiasts can count on is PS5 game-related details from Official PlayStation Magazine’s forthcoming July 2020 issue. The magazine’s physical copies go on sale early next month on June 2nd. Digital versions are set to go live a short while before then. This is not Sony’s way of tipping its hand with regards to when an official PS5 showcase will happen, though. In addition, OPM explained that its next issue in no way suggests the timing of a PlayStation 5 reveal. All anyone can do for now is wait patiently.

[Source: Nibellion on Twitter via Press Start]