Amid speculation that the ongoing disruptions caused by Coronavirus might result in an unusual delay for 2020’s Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard has said that the title “already looks great and remains on track for release later this year.”

Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick told investors that a few of the company’s employees ended up contracting the virus and some have lost family members to the illness.

“Our teams around the world have shown ingenuity and incredible resilience,” said Kotick. “And even faced with so many difficulties, our employees still ensure that the joy, the social connection, and the unexpected benefits of gaming as a way to keep our 400 million players around the world connected and engaged and safely at home has continued without interruption.”

Activision’s executives noted that the pandemic may have a financial impact on the company going forward, and that it has yet to see what the “new normal” will be like as the world moves towards opening up again.

“Modern Warfare sell-through in Q1 was the highest ever for a Call of Duty title outside of the launch quarter,” added COO Daniel Alegre. “Life-to-date, Modern Warfare has sold through more units and has more players than any prior Call of Duty title at this point after its release.”

Modern Warfare‘s sales were further boosted by the release of Warzone, and the removal of the season pass system had no negative impact on Activision’s earnings.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info about the upcoming title.

[Source: Seeking Alpha]

