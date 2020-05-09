The developer behind the recently unveiled cross-gen game, Chorus, has said that there’s a lot more to the “teraflops” debate than mere numbers. FishLabs’ head of core technology, Johannes Kuhlmann, was asked during an interview with Eurogamer where he stood on topic, to which he said:

I can’t really speak on any number differences, but what I know is we do have the game running and it looks very promising already. But what we always see with any console generation is we first have to learn how to handle the hardware, how to handle the software, and how to make the best use of it. If you have a difference in teraflops, but then have an operating system or firmware that doesn’t allow you to take advantage of this, then it’s not going to be of much use. So there’s definitely more to the debate. It definitely depends on how you can make use of hardware and software.

For the uninitiated, following the reveal of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X technical specifications, there was a lot of debate on social media about Sony’s console being “underpowered.” Several developers have since suggested that fans have little understanding of the tech specs and how they come into play during game development. However, that hasn’t stopped the speculations.

When Eurogamer asked Kuhlmann to describe the differences in making a game for the PS5 and Series X, he declined to go into details.

Chorus is in development for the PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: Eurogamer]