Id Software has said that it’s busy preparing DOOM Eternal update 1 for all platforms, and has offered a preview of what’s to come.

Alongside the usual optimization and bug fixes, the patch will add new features including Empowered Demons that will invade single-player campaigns and reward players for taking them out. Official details are as follows:

Empowered Demons Spice up your campaign runs with Empowered Demons! When a player is killed in the single player campaign, the demon that felled them is beefed up and transported to another player’s game to fight again! Will you fall to this fearsome challenger or avenge your fellow Slayer? Take out an Empowered Demon and you’ll not only be rewarded with tons of health and ammo, but also bonus XP to progress in-game events!

Single Player Quality-of-Life Improvements It's not just BATTLEMODE that's getting some enhancements! We've heard your feedback on the single player campaign and Update 1 addresses a few balance concerns and annoyances players have brought to our attention. Some of these changes include expanded demon tutorials, Dashing vertically in water and adjusting toxic damage while swimming.

Id is also working on DOOM Eternal‘s Invasion mode and its first downloadable content for the Year One Pass.

For more on the game, check out our review.

[Source: Bethesda]

