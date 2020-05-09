Developer Mediatonic and publisher Devolver Digital are now allowing players to sign up for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout‘s public beta test. The PlayStation 4 and Steam game, which is scheduled for release this year, also received a new trailer.

Fall Guys is a chaotic 100-person multiplayer game that puts players through a series of bizarre challenges and your goal is to be the last one standing. We previewed the game at E3 2019 and described it as Mario Party meets battle royale, and quite enjoyed what we experienced.

An overview of features is as follows:

Massive Online Pandemonium: Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.

Competitive & Cooperative: Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated.

Comically Physical: Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure.

Delightfully Customizable: Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.

Beta participants will go through 60-person randomized rounds of Door Dash, Tip Toe, Hex-A-Gone, Tail Tag, Hit Parade, Egg Hunt, Fall Mountain, and more.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout currently doesn’t have a release date but is expected to launch in the summer. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Are you looking forward to this one?