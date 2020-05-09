Final Fantasy VII Remake fought off popular multiplayer games (that have seen a bigger surge in demand due to global lockdowns) and claimed the number one spot in PlayStation Store USA’s download chart for the month of April. While Resident Evil 3 Remake made it into the top ten, it didn’t crack top five.

Two Call of Duty titles – Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – rounded up the top five, followed by NBA 2K20 and the unstoppable Grand Theft Auto V.

April 2020’s top ten downloads in the USA were as follows:

Final Fantasy VII Remake Call of Duty: Modern Warfare NBA 2K20 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Resident Evil 3 Minecraft EA Sports FIFA 20 Monopoly Plus Marvel’s Spider-Man

Beat Saber was the most-downloaded PlayStation VR game in April, and Call of Duty: Warzone was unsurprisingly the most popular free-to-play game.

Final Fantasy VII Remake didn’t have the same success in the European charts, where it debuted in fourth position, beaten by GTA V, FIFA 20, and of course, Modern Warfare. Fellow new entrant Resident Evil 3 barely made it into the European PS Store’s top ten.

April’s top ten downloads in Europe were as follows:

Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Final Fantasy VII Remake NBA 2K20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered EA Sports UFC 3 Minecraft Marvel’s Spider-Man Resident Evil 3

In Europe, Blood and Truth was the top PS VR download and Warzone was the most popular free-to-play game in April.

[Source: PlayStation Blog (1)(2)]

