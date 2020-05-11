The Last of Us fans in the UK can get their hands on a special version of the sequel’s steelbook case. On Amazon UK, The Last of Us Part II with Limited Edition Steelbook is currently available to preorder. Priced at £52.99, this special package comes with the game disc and, of course, a specially designed steelbook.

Get a look at Amazon UK’s exclusive steelbook for The Last of Us Part II in the image below:

It’s somewhat similar to the steelbook included in the sequel’s Special Edition packaging. Both feature Ellie front and center. However, the background coloring for the Special Edition is much lighter. Ellie’s profile is captured differently, too. For reference, see the Special Edition’s steelbook in the following photo:

According to the Amazon UK listing, its Limited Edition Steelbook will not ship to the United States. As such, fans in the US who want to grab a steelbook will have to rely on the Special Edition alone. For the price of $79.99, such an edition isn’t a bad deal. It also comes with a mini art book from Dark Horse, as well as a host of digital extras.

Dark Horse has a much larger art book for the sequel on the way, too. The Art of The Last of Us Part II will launch on June 23rd, a few days after the game’s release. A hardcover tome, the art book will span 200 pages in length and feature a collection of original art and developer commentary.

The Last of Us Part II will finally release next month on June 19th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Amazon UK via Eurogamer]