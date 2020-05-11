A beloved classic gem of the Nintendo 64 era, Star Wars Episode 1: Racer was set to get new life on the PS4 and Switch, letting players get behind the wheel (control sticks? zoomy levers?) of their own podracers on May 12, 2020 for Switch, and a delayed May 26,2020 date for PS4. The remastered classic has now been indefinitely delayed, with no new release date for the Star Wars Episode 1: Racer PS4 and Switch versions.

Developer Aspyr Media announced the Star Wars Episode 1: Racer delay on Twitter early today, the day before the game was due to release on Switch and 15 days before its PS4 launch, saying both versions are “further delayed.”

We are so excited to share Star Wars Episode l: Racer with you soon! Unfortunately, due to the ongoing work from home requirements across the industry, the game will be further delayed on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll be back with an update as soon as possible. — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) May 11, 2020

Unfortunately, Aspyr isn’t able to provide any new projected release date, citing only the “ongoing work from home requirements across the industry” due to COVID-19 as the reason the game won’t be releasing tomorrow. They simply promise “an update as soon as possible.” It’s unknown if the delay will still necessitate the discrepancy in the PS4 and Switch release dates or if a new release window will allow both to launch simultaneously.

The original 1999 release expanded on Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace’s podrace sequence with a full-fledged racing game featuring 25 different podracers and eight tracks. When it does finally release, players can expect renewed 4K visuals, remapped controls that feel at home on the DualShock 4, and a full trophy list featuring a Platinum trophy. The developer calls it the “definitive version” of the game more than 20 years after its initial release.

