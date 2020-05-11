A listing on the German Ubisoft Store has let loose further details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The latest piece of information concerns the game’s composers. Jesper Kyd and Sarah Shachner, both of whom have a history with Assassin’s Creed, are returning for AC Valhalla. Reportedly, the two will be joined by Einar Selvik, a Norwegian musician known for his work on the History Channel’s Vikings series.

Twitter user AccessTheAnimus spotted the list of composers on the German Ubisoft Store, before sharing the following,

Apparently the German Ubisoft Store reported that the soundtrack of #AssassinsCreed Valhalla will be composed by Jesper Kyd, Sarah Shachner and Einar Selvik (who composed for the Vikings TV series!) pic.twitter.com/fDdE46l8Hl — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) May 11, 2020

The list of composers appears beneath the webpage’s “Overview” section. It can then be found within an outline about the Collector’s Edition for AC Valhalla. A German to English translation of the website via Google suggests the text reads as follows: “A selected soundtrack of the game with music by the renowned composers Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, and Einar Selvik.”

This team of composers could deliver quite the tour de force. After all, Selvik should prove a boon to Ubisoft’s desire to provide an authentic Norse sound. Meanwhile, Kyd and Schachner’s work on the Assassin’s Creed series is beloved. Jesper Kyd is responsible for the iconic main theme, “Ezio’s Family.” He hasn’t lent his talents to the franchise since Ezio’s last adventure in Revelations, but he was the composer behind other games like Darksiders II and multiple entries in the Borderlands franchise, most recently the third game. Sarah Schachner contributed to Unity’s OST and served as composer on Origins. She also worked on Anthem and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Details about some of Valhalla’s Season Pass content surfaced thanks to Ubisoft’s German storefront, as well. Most notably, Ubisoft plans to produce story DLC that covers the “Legend of Beowulf.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes to the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X this holiday season.

[Source: German Ubisoft Store via AccessTheAnimus on Twitter]