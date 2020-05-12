PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 13, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Pixel Ripped 1995 ($19.99)

PS4 Games

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2020 ($119.99)

Digital Tentacle Bundle ($6.99)

EMMA: Lost in Memories ($7.99)

Fury Unleashed ($19.99)

Gal*Gun 2 – Complete Edition ($59.99)

Huntdown ($19.99)

Infinite – Beyond the Mind ($9.99)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99)

Moving Out ($24.99)

Ping Redux ($4.99)

Sakura Wars ($59.99)

Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99)

SuperSmash ($19.99)

Thy Sword ($9.99)

Void Bastards ($29.99)

PS Vita Games

EMMA: Lost in Memories ($7.99)

Gal*Gun: Double Peace – Ultimate Edition ($39.99)

Thy Sword ($9.99)

