The Mafia series soon making a return is no longer a dream spawned from rating boards and seemingly random tweets. A Mafia trilogy is indeed real, according to a recently released teaser trailer. And it may hit stores sooner than expected. Thanks to a listing for Mafia: Definitive Edition on the Microsoft Store, it appears as though the first game in the franchise will mount its return on August 28, 2020.

Another since-removed page reportedly featured a May release date for Mafia II: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the 2010 sequel. These listings also include a series of incredibly stunning screenshots from the forthcoming collection.

Reddit users first took notice of the listing. As always, it did not take long for the listing’s details to become widespread. See a screenshot of the Mafia: Definitive Edition’s listing on the Microsoft Store below. As noted above, this particular page on the storefront also features an August 28th release date. The date happens to fall on a Friday, so maybe it’s not a mere placeholder?

What’s especially making waves are a number of screenshots from the collection. Again, they’re quite stunning. Unbelievably so. Images from the first game are notably awe-inspiring, since, according to Eurogamer, Mafia is receiving a full-blown remake. Meanwhile, Mafia II is reportedly being remastered, with Mafia III getting a few touch-ups, being the most recent and in need of the fewest changes to get it up to current expectations. After all, it did release on this generation of consoles. We’ll have to wait and see. For now, though, feast your eyes on the following screenshots, courtesy of Shinobi602 on Twitter:

Mafia Definitive Edition Release Date Seemingly Outed on Microsoft Store WATCH GALLERY

2K Games is bound to unleash more concrete details, including a release date confirmation, next week. On May 19th, the publisher plans to showcase a full announcement for whatever this new Mafia package has in store.

[Source: Microsoft Store via Windows Central, Eurogamer]