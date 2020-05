You know, when I’m not summoning the Dark Lord Malgar by desecrating the holy places of my enemies I just try and relax. Take it slow. And nothing helps me take it slow after the ruination of mortal souls than a good PlayStation Store digital sale involving today’s biggest games. Well lucky for me and my new roomy Malgar that the PlayStation Store Extended Play Promotion begins today, offering a load of major discounts on all the games that briefly help me forget for one moment that I sacrificed an entire city to an unspeakable horror that comes from below and tainted my essence for all time.

Revealed in a community blog post by Associate Digital Promotions Manager Nathan Clark, the big digital promotion event that runs through May 26 includes some heavy hitters that may have missed your PlayStation library. The likes of Assassin’s Creed Odyessy Gold Edition, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition are all here to party, which is great because The Dark One Who Never Scoops The Litter Box When It’s His Turn has some serious catching up to do in regards to His backlog. There’s also a mix of DLC and other goodies in this absolutely gargantuan sale, such as all the Tekken 7 DLC characters from last season, The Division 2 and its newest expansion, and gimmicky crap like Fallout Shelter’s microtransactions. The gang’s all here!

The idea behind this sale is on Extended Play, so expect add-ons, special editions with more content, and season passes that you might have passed over. Check out a partial list of the games on sale below:

PlayStation Store Sale – Extended Play Promotion

PS4 Games $Sale $Original ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN SEASON PASS $12.49 $24.99 AO TENNIS 2 $35.99 $59.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ODYSSEY GOLD EDITION $24.99 $99.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED IV BLACK FLAG SEASON PASS $4.99 $19.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS SEASON PASS $15.99 $39.99 ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE – SEASON PASS $8.99 $29.99 BANNED FOOTAGE VOL.1 $5.99 $9.99 BANNED FOOTAGE VOL.2 $8.99 $14.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM COLLECTION $17.99 $59.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT SEASON OF INFAMY: MOST WANTED EXPANSION $2.99 $9.99 BATMAN: ARKHAM KNIGHT SEASON PASS $5.99 $19.99 BATTLEFIELD V AND EA SPORTS UFC 3 BUNDLE $29.99 $59.99 BATTLEFIELD V YEAR 2 EDITION $19.99 $49.99 BORDERLANDS 3 DELUXE EDITION $39.99 $79.99 BORDERLANDS 3 SEASON PASS $39.99 $49.99 BORDERLANDS 3 SUPER DELUXE EDITION $49.99 $99.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – BLACK OPS PASS $24.99 $49.99 CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 – DIGITAL DELUXE $39.99 $99.99 CATHERINE: FULL BODY BONUS CONTENT BUNDLE $14.99 $24.99 CIVILIZATION VI EXPANSION BUNDLE $37.49 $49.99 CODE VEIN SEASON PASS $12.49 $24.99 CRASH TEAM RACING NITRO-FUELED – NITROS OXIDE EDITION $29.99 $59.99 DAYZ $29.99 $49.99 DAYZ LIVONIA EDITION $43.99 $54.99 DEAD ISLAND DEFINITIVE COLLECTION $8.99 $29.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $6.29 $44.99 DEUS EX: MANKIND DIVIDED – SEASON PASS $2.99 $14.99 DEVIL MAY CRY 5 DELUXE UPGRADE $7.49 $14.99 DIABLO III: ETERNAL COLLECTION $19.79 $59.99 DOOM + WOLFENSTEIN II BUNDLE $34.99 $69.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – EXTRA DLC PACK 1 $4.99 $9.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – EXTRA DLC PACK 2 $4.99 $9.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – EXTRA DLC PACK 3 $3.99 $7.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – EXTRA DLC PACK 4 $3.99 $7.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – SUPER PACK 1 $4.99 $9.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – SUPER PACK 3 $4.99 $9.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – SUPER PACK 4 $4.99 $9.99 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DRAGON BALL SUPER PACK 2 $4.99 $9.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 CHAMPIONS EDITION $23.99 $79.99 EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ULTIMATE EDITION $29.99 $99.99 FALLOUT 4 – SEASON PASS $24.99 $49.99 FALLOUT 4: FAR HARBOR $12.49 $24.99 FALLOUT 76 $29.99 $39.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: 6 PACK OF NUKA-COLA QUANTUM $0.79 $0.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 15 LUNCHBOXES $6.99 $9.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 15 PET CARRIERS $6.99 $9.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 40 LUNCHBOXES $9.99 $19.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 40 PET CARRIERS $9.99 $19.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 5 LUNCHBOXES $2.99 $3.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 5 MR. HANDYS $2.99 $3.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: BUNDLE OF 5 PET CARRIERS $2.99 $3.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: CASE OF NUKA-COLA QUANTUM $3.99 $4.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: COOLER OF NUKA-COLA QUANTUM $6.99 $9.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: CRATE OF NUKA-COLA QUANTUM $24.99 $49.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: LUNCHBOX $0.79 $0.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: PET CARRIER $0.79 $0.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: REFRIGERATOR OF NUKA-COLA QUANTUM $11.99 $19.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: SINGLE MR. HANDY $0.79 $0.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: TRUCK OF NUKA-COLA QUANTUM $49.99 $99.99 FALLOUT SHELTER: VAULT-TEC STARTER PACK $3.99 $4.99 FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL BUNDLE $19.99 $49.99 FAR CRY 4 SEASON PASS $4.49 $14.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN COMPLETE EDITION $29.99 $99.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $49.99 FAR CRY NEW DAWN ULTIMATE EDITION $38.99 $129.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: LAGO DEL MUNDO $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR $9.99 $19.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – COLLECTOR’S EDITION $24.99 $49.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – GIANT CARP PACK $7.49 $14.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – GIGANTICA ROAD LAKE $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – JEZIORO BESTII $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – LAGUNA IQUITOS $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – LAKE ARNOLD $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – LAKE DYLAN $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – LAKE WILLIAMS $5.49 $10.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – QUAD LAKE PASS $18.49 $36.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – TACKLE BOX EQUIPMENT PACK $2.99 $5.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – TOURNAMENT BASS PACK $7.49 $14.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR – TROPHY HUNTER’S EQUIPMENT PACK $2.99 $5.99 FISHING SIM WORLD: PRO TOUR DELUXE EDITION $12.49 $24.99 FOR HONOR COMPLETE EDITION $32.99 $99.99 FOR HONOR MARCHING FIRE EDITION $16.49 $49.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & GREAT WHITE SHARK CARD $28.79 $44.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & MEGALODON SHARK CARD $39.59 $89.99 GTAV: PREMIUM ONLINE EDITION & WHALE SHARK CARD $37.19 $59.99 INJUSTICE 2 – LEGENDARY EDITION $17.99 $59.99 INJUSTICE 2 – ULTIMATE PACK $11.99 $39.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: CARNIVORE DINOSAUR PACK $3.29 $5.49 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: CLAIRE’S SANCTUARY $7.49 $14.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: CRETACEOUS DINOSAUR PACK $3.29 $5.49 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: DELUXE DINOSAUR PACK $5.49 $10.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: HERBIVORE DINOSAUR PACK $3.29 $5.49 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: RETURN TO JURASSIC PARK $11.99 $19.99 JURASSIC WORLD EVOLUTION: SECRETS OF DR WU $7.49 $14.99 JUST CAUSE 3: AIR, LAND & SEA EXPANSION PASS $3.74 $14.99 JUST CAUSE 3: MECH LAND ASSAULT $3.59 $11.99 JUST CAUSE 3: REAPER MISSILE MECH $1.49 $4.99 JUST CAUSE 3: SKY FORTRESS $3.59 $11.99 JUST CAUSE 3: XXL EDITION $7.19 $29.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – AMOROUS ADVENTURES $2.99 $5.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – BAND OF BASTARDS $3.49 $6.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – DLC COLLECTION $9.99 $19.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – FROM THE ASHES $2.99 $5.99 KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE – TREASURES OF THE PAST $1.99 $3.99 LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM SEASON PASS $4.49 $14.99 LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS DELUXE EDITION $22.49 $74.99 LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS SEASON PASS $4.49 $14.99 LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION $5.99 $19.99 LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 SEASON PASS $4.49 $14.99 LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS DELUXE EDITION $8.99 $29.99 LEGO MARVEL’S AVENGERS SEASON PASS $2.99 $9.99 LEGO STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS SEASON PASS $2.99 $9.99 MADDEN NFL 20 ULTIMATE SUPERSTAR EDITION $29.99 $99.99 MADDEN NFL 20: SUPERSTAR EDITION $23.99 $79.99 METRO EXODUS – SAM’S STORY $11.69 $17.99 METRO EXODUS – THE TWO COLONELS $3.99 $7.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION $5.99 $19.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR LORD OF THE HUNT $2.99 $9.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR SEASON PASS $7.49 $24.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF MORDOR THE BRIGHT LORD $2.99 $9.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR DEFINITIVE EDITION $17.99 $59.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR EXPANSION PASS $11.99 $39.99 MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR STORY EXPANSION PASS $7.49 $24.99 MORTAL KOMBAT X KOMBAT PACK $2.99 $9.99 MORTAL KOMBAT X KOMBAT PACK 2 $5.99 $19.99 MORTAL KOMBAT X XL PACK $7.49 $24.99 MORTAL KOMBAT XL $5.99 $19.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 – SEASON PASS $5.99 $19.99 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO PACK $7.99 $19.99 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 NBA 2K20 LEGEND EDITION $24.99 $99.99 NEED FOR SPEED HEAT DELUXE EDITION $34.99 $69.99 NEED FOR SPEED ULTIMATE BUNDLE $23.99 $59.99 NHL 20 DELUXE EDITION $20.99 $69.99 NHL 20 ULTIMATE EDITION $23.99 $79.99 ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS DELUXE EDITION $47.99 $79.99 P3D: COSTUME SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99 P3D/P5D: ACCESSORY SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99 P3D/P5D: ACCESSORY SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99 P3D/P5D: SONG SEASON PASS $12.49 $24.99 P3D/P5D: SONG SEASON PASS $12.49 $24.99 P5D: COSTUME SEASON PASS $9.99 $19.99 PERSONA 5: COSTUME & BGM BUNDLE $29.99 $59.99 PERSONA 5: PERSONA BUNDLE $9.99 $19.99 PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE DELUXE EDITION $19.99 $49.99 RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2: SPECIAL EDITION $35.99 $79.99 RESIDENT EVIL 7 BIOHAZARD GOLD EDITION $19.99 $49.99 RUGBY 20 $29.99 $49.99 SKYRIM SPECIAL EDITION + FALLOUT 4 G.O.T.Y. BUNDLE $39.99 $79.99 SOULCALIBUR VI SEASON PASS $14.99 $29.99 STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION $4.99 $19.99 STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER DELUXE EDITION $41.99 $69.99 SUDDEN STRIKE 4: THE PACIFIC WAR $7.99 $19.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC2: GEESE HOWARD PACK $3.99 $7.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC3: NOCTIS LUCIS CAELUM PACK $3.99 $7.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC4: ANNA WILLIAMS $2.99 $5.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC5: LEI WULONG $2.99 $5.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC6: CRAIG MARDUK $2.99 $5.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC7: ARMOR KING $2.99 $5.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC8: JULIA CHANG $2.99 $5.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC9: NEGAN $3.99 $7.99 TEKKEN 7 – ELIZA $2.49 $4.99 TEKKEN 7 – DLC1: ULTIMATE TEKKEN BOWL & ADDITIONAL COSTUMES $6.99 $13.99 THE DIVISION 2 – WARLORDS OF NEW YORK – EXPANSION $22.49 $29.99 THE DIVISION 2 – WARLORDS OF NEW YORK – ULTIMATE EDITION $47.99 $79.99 THE DIVISION 2 – WARLORDS OF NEW YORK EDITION $29.99 $59.99 THE SIMS 4 BACKYARD STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 BOWLING NIGHT STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 COOL KITCHEN STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 DELUXE PARTY EDITION $12.49 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 DINE OUT $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 FITNESS STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 JUNGLE ADVENTURE $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 KIDS ROOM STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 LAUNDRY DAY STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 LUXURY PARTY STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 MOSCHINO STUFF PACK $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 MOVIE HANGOUT STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 OUTDOOR RETREAT $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 PARENTHOOD $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 PERFECT PATIO STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 PLUS CATS & DOGS BUNDLE $24.99 $49.99 THE SIMS 4 REALM OF MAGIC $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 ROMANTIC GARDEN STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 SPA DAY $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 SPOOKY STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 STRANGERVILLE $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 TODDLER STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SIMS 4 VAMPIRES $14.99 $19.99 THE SIMS 4 VINTAGE GLAMOUR STUFF $7.49 $9.99 THE SINKING CITY – NECRONOMICON EDITION $18.74 $74.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – BLOOD AND WINE $7.99 $19.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – COMPLETE EDITION $14.99 $49.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – HEARTS OF STONE $3.99 $9.99 THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT EXPANSION PASS $9.99 $24.99 TOM CLANCY’S GHOST RECON WILDLANDS SEASON PASS $15.99 $39.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD 2020 $14.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD 2020 COLLECTOR’S EDITION $32.99 $54.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: AMTRAK SW1000R LOCO ADD-ON $10.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: BR CLASS 31 $12.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: BR CLASS 33 $10.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: BR CLASS 52 $10.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: BR HEAVY FREIGHT PACK LOCO ADD-ON $10.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: CALTRAIN MP36PH-3C ‘BABY BULLET‘ $13.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: CANADIAN NATIONAL OAKVILLE SUBDIVISION $20.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: DB BR 155 LOCO ADD-ON $10.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: DB BR 182 $10.99 $19.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: EAST COASTWAY $20.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD $10.49 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: MAIN SPESSART BAHN: ASCHAFFENBURG – GEMÜNDEN $10.49 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: NORTHERN TRANS-PENNINE $10.49 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: PENINSULA CORRIDOR: SAN FRANCISCO – SAN JOSE $17.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: RHEIN-RUHR OSTEN: WUPPERTAL – HAGEN $17.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: RUHR-SIEG NORD $14.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: TEES VALLEY LINE: DARLINGTON – SALTBURN $14.99 $29.99 TRAIN SIM WORLD: WEST SOMERSET RAILWAY $12.49 $24.99 TRIALS RISING – EXPANSION PASS $9.99 $19.99 TROPICO 6 – THE LLAMA OF WALL STREET $4.99 $9.99 TROPICO 6 EL PREZ EDITION $42.24 $64.99 VALKYRIA CHRONICLES 4 DLC BUNDLE $9.99 $24.99 WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR $9.99 $39.99 WARHAMMER 40,000: INQUISITOR – MARTYR | IMPERIUM EDITION $10.99 $54.99 WARHAMMER CHAOSBANE $23.99 $59.99 WARHAMMER CHAOSBANE DELUXE EDITION $25.99 $64.99 WARHAMMER: CHAOSBANE MAGNUS EDITION $31.99 $79.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – DELUXE EDITION $14.99 $59.99 WATCH DOGS 2 – SEASON PASS $15.99 $39.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE ADVENTURES OF GUNSLINGER JOE (DLC 1) $4.99 $9.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE DEEDS OF CAPTAIN WILKINS (DLC 3) $4.99 $9.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE DIARIES OF AGENT SILENT DEATH (DLC 2) $4.99 $9.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE FREEDOM CHRONICLES SEASON PASS $12.49 $24.99 WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION $19.79 $59.99 WORLD WAR Z – SEASON PASS $17.99 $29.99 WRC COLLECTION $27.49 $109.99 WWE 2K20 DELUXE EDITION $17.99 $89.99 XCOM 2 COLLECTION $24.99 $99.99

I’m especially eyeing up Catherine: Full Body, Devil May Cry 5, and Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville. I don’t know what it is, but they all just kind of call to me right now. Regardless, there appears to be something for everyone, no matter if you’re a lapsed fan, a hardcore collector, or an ancient evil that surrounds the ether of light and plans to extinguish the spark of mortality for a thousand generations. But no matter who you are, be sure to catch the PlayStation Store Extended Play Promotion before it ends on May 26.

Now if you’ll excuse me I have some laundry to do. You’d be shocked how hard it is to get sacrificial gunk off your shoes.