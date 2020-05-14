Earlier in the year, it was revealed that Respawn’s studio head Vince Zampella is helping rebrand the DICE LA team. The developer is currently in the process of shifting into a new identity, one wholly separate from DICE. While there still exists no word on how exactly it will rebrand, in terms of a new name and such, Zampella has teased the studio may be working on a shooter. Given DICE LA’s Battlefield expertise, this certainly seems probable.

During an interview with IGN for Respawn’s 10th anniversary, Zampella briefly hinted at what DICE LA might have up its sleeve. However, he did note that nothing he teases on the matter is set in stone. Zampella told IGN,

That team is a shooter team. Chances are it’s going to be something along those lines… There’s a lot of really good shooter talent there. But I don’t want to lock it in and say that’s definitely exactly what they’re doing, because we’re going to look at everything and pick something that feels amazing. The same tenets that apply to Respawn of doing something new and exciting and kind of breaking the genre a little bit is what we’re going to apply to DICE LA. We’re going to look at trying to do something cool. We want to do something that’s not competitive with other EA games so that we’re kind of filling in the right gaps in the portfolio. We have some really good ideas, but it’ll be a little bit [before they make any announcements].

The Respawn boss then went on to reiterate that DICE LA still aims to rebrand. As far as a new name is concerned, Zampella said such details can be ironed out as things continue to move forward. “The COVID situation has thrown a kink in everything, so we’re still figuring [it] out,” he added.

Respawn itself has some surprises in store, too, though Zampella confirmed none of them are Titanfall-related. Perhaps we’ll learn more this summer during EA Play Live.

[Source: IGN]