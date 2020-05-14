Respawn Entertainment celebrated its 10th anniversary this week. As such, studio head Vince Zampella spoke with IGN extensively about the team’s past and future. In doing so, Zampella revealed that another Titanfall entry is not presently in production, despite previous on-again off-again rumors that it might be. The studio does have a different type of surprise up its sleeve, however. While he could not divulge any specifics, Zampelled hinted that something may be teased during EA Play Live this summer.

When asked if Titanfall might eventually see the light of day again, beyond its connection to Apex Legends, Zampella explained that nothing is in the works at present. This does not mean Respawn has put the mainline series out to pasture, however. In fact, it seems the studio head himself is keen on it returning in the future. Zampella told IGN,

“There’s nothing currently in development. But it’s always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through the lore in Apex Legends]. At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen.

It’s possible Respawn will pop up during EA Play Live’s all-digital event in some capacity next month. With the VR title Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond set to launch this year, it’s safe to assume EA’s digital event will show off something in that regard. After noting this, though, IGN mentions that Zampella turned to an EA spokesperson for guidance. Said spokesperson simply added, “It’s safe to assume that yes, you might see some things from Respawn at EA Play.”

Interestingly, the Respawn boss closed out the interview with another tease about possible surprises. “The other things I would be hesitant to talk about because I want surprise and delight [for fans].”

All of this and more will likely become clearer in the weeks ahead. EA Play Live is set to go live on June 11th.

[Source: IGN]