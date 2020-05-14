A June 2020 release date for Rock of Ages III: Make & Break was announced earlier this year. That particular date is no longer on the cards, however. Instead of launching on June 2nd, the comedic tower defense game will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, and Xbox One platforms on July 21st.

Publisher Modus Games and developers ACE Team and Giant Monkey Robot shared news of the delay this morning in a press release. A statement from Modus Games’ Executive Vice President, Shane Bierwith, seems to suggest the ongoing coronavirus situation serves as one motivating factor, though he doesn’t explicitly mention the virus. Bierwith’s statement reads as follows, “Due to current events, Rock of Ages III will be launching seven weeks later than originally announced. We regret having to make fans wait, but we want to make sure the final release meets the expectations of our players.”

Modus Games unveiled Rock of Ages III: Make & Break last summer. A competitive tower defense game, the franchise’s latest entry is said to feature “Monty Python-esque humor.” Such humor will likely rise to the top thanks to the development teams’ inventive take on history and historical figures. For example, players are bound to run into the likes of Julius Caesar and Abraham Lincoln. Other legendary characters will include those of the fictional variety, such as Krampus and the Spaghetti Monster.

One of the newer features being introduced in this installment is the ability to create and share levels online. Rock of Ages III will additionally come packed with a number of arcade modes. Humpty-Dumpty Mode serves as but one example, allowing players to experiment with Time Trials.

[Source: Modus Games]