A few weeks ago, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb claimed Sony will host a PlayStation 5 event this summer on June 4th. The company itself has yet to confirm as much, however. Yet, should Grubb’s claims prove true, fans may be in for quite the treat come early June. According to the writer’s recent talk of the rumored event, the reveal will feature “an entire slate of games.”

This latest word from Grubb comes courtesy of a Twitter post, wherein the VentureBeat writer responded to an inquiring fan. In being asked to clarify a previous statement, Grubb said the rumored showcase “should be an entire slate of games. A lot.”

Again, this also seems to be conjecture for the time being, since Sony remains silent on the matter. Grubb isn’t the only journalist of renown making such claims, though. During a recent podcast appearance, Jason Schreier said there’s reason to believe a PS5 unveiling will go live sometime in early to mid June. Yet, he did note that these supposed plans could change because of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Admittedly, Sony’s silence about the rumors doesn’t amount to much. In the last year or so, the company has gotten good at randomly sharing information. Of course, the unexpected reveal of the PS5’s DualSense counts as the most notable example. That particular news roll out was reportedly forced. Due to coronavirus, Sony had no choice put to reconstruct its PS5 reveal plans. As a consequence, leaks about the controller’s design were a major concern, as developers were getting their hands on it for the first time.

Despite the pandemic, though, the console manufacturer maintains that PlayStation 5 will hit stores in holiday 2020.

[Source: Jeff Grubb on Twitter via Wccftech]