Watch PlayStation’s Ghost of Tsushima State of Play Right Here

The final two major PlayStation 4 exclusives are nearly upon us, and while there has been plenty of news (both the good and the bad) surrounding June’s The Last of Us Part II, July’s Ghost of Tsushima has gone relatively under the radar. Sony is fixing to change that with today’s State of Play, one focused entirely on Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game. Don’t expect any other game announcements or reveals, and definitely don’t get your hopes up for PS5 news. Sony’s Sid Shuman has confirmed that this State of Play will be completely Ghost of Tsushima, a first for State of Play, which has usually had a broad slate of games to show off.

We’ve seen very little gameplay for Ghost of Tsushima so far, and we know this State of Play will change that, giving us an “extended look” at new gameplay, clocking in at about 18 minutes of combat, exploration, and more. And once again, to reiterate Shuman and set expectations: “And just to be clear — there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch’s PS4 open-world epic.”

The Ghost of Tsushima State of Play will air at 1 pm PST/4 pm EST. You can stream it right here in the embedded player below:

The last State of Play was back on December 10, 2019, meaning it’s been a whole five months since Sony has used the format to showcase new games. Even this one is quite a change for the company, being a showcase about a single game. Meanwhile, they’ve also been remaining relatively silent on the PS5, trickling out small bits of news here and there while letting the final games of PS4 stand in the spotlight. Current reports say that Sony is holding its cards until June 4 for a PS5 reveal, which would actually put it slightly ahead of the PS4’s big E3 2013 unveiling in the same relative timeline. For now, we can enjoy the next big thing from Sucker Punch, and PS4’s exclusive library swan song.

You can preorder Ghost of Tsushima to get it in time for release on July 17.

