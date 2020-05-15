Resident Evil 3‘s new patch goes live today, complete with some new Resident Evil Resistance content. As previously announced, Nicholai Ginovaef is joining the fun as a Mastermind character for the online component. But he’s not the only iconic Resident Evil villain making his way to RE Resistance. In addition to Nicholai Ginovaef, the latest update also adds in RE3’s Nemesis as a playable character.

When assuming the role of Nicholai Ginovaef as the Mastermind, players will be able to summon Nemesis’ help. For the first time in franchise history, fans can make use of Nemesis’ deadly arsenal to ruin the lives of many a survivor.

In an interview on the PlayStation Blog, Capcom developers briefly discuss the inspiration behind RE Resistance’s take on Nemesis. Unsurprisingly, the devs noted that much of the design is in line with what fans see in the Resident Evil 3 remake. With regards to Nemesis’ arsenal of tools and weaponry, the team chose to adapt what it felt would be most satisfying for players. As such, fans should expect to get their hands on its dash ability, tentacle attack move, and the Rocket Launcher.

The addition of Nicholai Ginovaef and Nemesis serves as the second of such post-launch RE Resistance add-ons. Jill Valentine counts as the first, becoming a playable Survivor in the online mode last month. Capcom plans to unleash more content in June, too, though specifics remain under wraps at present. A similar update will go live in July.

Resident Evil 3 is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]