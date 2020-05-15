Yet another retailer listing for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has seemingly outed its October release. According to a since-edited listing for the title’s Gold Edition on Amazon Italy, AC Valhalla may hit stores on October 15th.

While the page now features a place holder date of December 31, 2020, AssassinsCrypt, a Redditor who noticed the listing first, managed to capture a screenshot. The screengrab as it appears in a Facebook post from AssassinsCrypt features below:

Earlier this month, a similar listing reportedly went live thanks to a small retailer. That since-deleted page, however, claimed AC Valhalla will launch on October 16th. The two dates are close enough, with October 16th falling on a Friday. Interestingly, most of the mainline Assassin’s Creed titles this generation have hit stores on a Friday in October. AC Unity is the only installment to buck this trend, having launched on a Tuesday in November of 2014. With all of the above in mind, the seemingly leaked dates for AC Valhalla are certainly probable.

If Ubisoft does plan on releasing AC Valhalla in October, such a date will likely count for the current-gen versions only. Similar to Black Flag’s 2013 release, the next-gen versions are bound to release a few weeks later whenever the new consoles hit store shelves during the holiday season.

In AC Valhalla, players will assume the role of Eivor, a male or female Viking raider establishing a settlement in ninth-century England. RPG mechanics are returning the franchise once more, though developers say the grind from Odyssey won’t rear its head again.

Whenever the next Assassin’s Creed entry launches, fans can expect to pick it up across the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms. New details about Valhalla are likely to surface on July 12th during the Ubisoft Forward digital event.

[Source: Amazon Italy via Reddit, Facebook]