Get The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Courtesy of TT Games, players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam can get The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game free until May 21, 2020. While the company didn’t explicitly mention the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason they are giving it away, the tweet announcing the details had the #playathome and #playtogether hashtags. Developers and publishers have been using those hashtags in any initiatives that encourage players to stay home and play games to save lives during the pandemic.

Good news! You can now download and enjoy The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game for *FREE* right now on Xbox, PlayStation and PC until May 21! Details here: https://t.co/Rg9Yh2wRtu#playathome #playtogether pic.twitter.com/MEu01JURmb — TT Games (@TTGames) May 15, 2020

How to Claim The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Free

To get The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game free, you just need to go to the store page on your platform of choice and redeem the game before May 21, 2020. Once it’s redeemed, the game is yours to keep forever. Even if you don’t necessarily plan on playing right now, visit the links below to redeem the game anyway. Never know when you might want to play it in the future.

Make sure you redeem your The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game free copy before May 21, 2020, when the promotion ends. The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game joins a number of other free video games that have been given out in the past couple of months to give bored gamers stuck at home during the pandemic something to do.

Sony gave out Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey on PS4 (Knack 2 in certain regions), and Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 was free for a few weeks recently. Most of those promotions have ended now, but if you’ve somehow finished going through all those games and gotten plenty of time with this month’s PS Plus games, don’t miss jumping into The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game.

[Source: TT Games]