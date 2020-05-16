As promised, id Software has rolled out DOOM Eternal‘s hefty Update 1, which adds Empowered Demons, BATTLEMODE Enhancements, quality-of-life improvements, and much more.

Bethesda has shared a handy breakdown of everything that’s included in the update alongside the following list of fixes that have been applied across all platforms:

Fixed an issue so that now all customized character and weapon skins appear correctly all the time

Fixed an art issue with one of the bodies in Urdak causing it to display improperly

Fixed an issue which would cause the Slayer’s hand to become stuck in place when switching weapons while picking up the frag grenade

Fixed an issue where using the IDKFA cheat code in Mission Select could cause weapons mods to equip on top of each other

Fixed an issue which would cause the rocket launcher to be removed from the player’s arsenal when quitting the game immediately after completing the combat sequence where it’s acquired in Cultist Base

Fixed an issue in Exultia where progress could become blocked after dying or quitting immediately before the doors open to the Sentinel plaza

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where Marauder skins would display incorrectly during animations outside of gameplay

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where the end of match scoreboard inaccurately represented player scores during the match

Fixed a rare issue in BATTLEMODE on the Penance map that would cause black artifacts to obscure player vision

Fixed an issue which would cause Slayer Gate keys to disappear on first playthrough of a level after activating a cheat code

Fixed a rare crash for when demon players load into the Extraction map from a post-match lobby in BATTLEMODE

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE where BFG kills would fail to increment Weapons Expert

Fixed a rare crash in BATTLEMODE where a Slayer quitting could result in one or both Demon’s game crashing

Fixed an issue in BATTLEMODE in which players would sometimes spawn outside of the map at match start

Improved messaging system to provide more clarity on any online services issues players may be experiencing

Fixed a crash when loading into Mars Core directly from the Fortress of DOOM

Fixed an issue in which the default Slayer hands would appear when color variants of the classic DOOM Marine skin were equipped while using classic weapon pose

Fixed issue in which the Chromatic Aberration settings reset after quitting the game

The Barrel Blast challenge now increments correctly when killing demons by shooting barrels

The Blood Puncher challenge no longer increments past the goal limit of 20

Fixed issue in which the number of completed Milestones displayed was not accurate for some players

Fixed issue in which doors in the Fortress of DOOM were sometimes invisible

Fixed issue in which players could not complete Taras Nabad after fast traveling to the Slayer Gate and reloading that checkpoint

The Arc Complex Master Level summary screen now shows the correct XP gained

The flame VFX now show up correctly for the Demonic Slayer skin on climbable walls

Fixed issue in which power-ups were not working correctly during 4th round BATTLEMODE matches

Fixed an issue in which the demon summon icons would flash briefly for some users at the start of BATTLEMODE rounds

Fixed an issue in which the player would become locked in a melee animation when rapidly switching to Chainsaw/Crucible, immediately followed by a melee attack

Fixed issue in which the AutoMap was appearing dim for PC users while running in HDR display mode

For more on DOOM Eternal, check out our hub.

