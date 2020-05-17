Publisher Crytivo and developer Missset have announced that their “multiplayer melee mayhem” Flea Madness will release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC in 2021.

You can check out the announcement trailer below and sign up for the PC open alpha on Crytivo’s website.

You’ll play as an alien flea who will “hunt, eat, and squash” opponents to survive. You can choose to play as part of a team or opt for a free-for-all mode where every flea has to look out for itself.

An overview is as follows:

Join a team of alien fleas in this fast-paced game of maddening multiplayer melee mayhem! Choose your species, customize your abilities, and then hunt, eat, and squash your friends and frenemies in team play—or Flea for All, where there can Flea only one!

Key features include:

Strike Fast – Speed is critical in Flea Madness. Flea who hesitates is dead! Use diverse landscapes to hunt and eat prey to gain power-ups—but be careful! Not everything you can eat may agree with you.

– Speed is critical in Flea Madness. Flea who hesitates is dead! Use diverse landscapes to hunt and eat prey to gain power-ups—but be careful! Not everything you can eat may agree with you. Get New Abilities – All over the map you can find food-insects which give various abilities, they can either speed you up, or play a bad joke and give you a debuff.

– All over the map you can find food-insects which give various abilities, they can either speed you up, or play a bad joke and give you a debuff. Hide – Use diverse landscape conditions and find unexpected places to hunt down and eat your victim.

– Use diverse landscape conditions and find unexpected places to hunt down and eat your victim. Moving Fast is the Pledge of Survival – Be faster and more cunning than your opponents, otherwise you will be eaten or lose your size, that in flea world is almost the same!

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.