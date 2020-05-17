Vicarious Visions has confirmed that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered won’t feature microtransactions at launch. However, if players demand additional content, the studio may consider its options.

“Everything that you see at launch is going to be unlocked with gameplay,” studio boss Jen Oneal told GameSpot. “We’re not planning on having monetization at launch.” Oneal said that players are getting the “complete package” but those who want more content might have the option of purchasing it with real money down the road.

An Activision representative separately confirmed to Kotaku that the upcoming remasters will feature updated skater appearances that reflect their current age. It has been a long time since the originals came out, and most of the skaters are well into their 40s. Rodney Mullen and Steve Caballero have crossed 50.

According to Oneal, Tony Hawk is still close to all the skaters featured in the game. She told GameSpot:

Tony really wanted a very faithful remaster, which is what we are doing. He is still really close to all of the skaters from the first two games, and they’re all present [in the remasters]. We ran plans by him from the get-go, and shared with him any new ideas that we had. He knows what the culture of skate is and how we need to represent it.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th.

Any of our readers planning to pick up the awesome collector’s edition?

[Source: GameSpot, Kotaku]