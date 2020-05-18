Upon the gamescom organizer’s announcement that this year’s event will go all-digital, Geoff Keighley shared plans to host gamescom: Opening Night Live on August 24th. Such plans have since changed, however. Opening Night Live is now slated to stream a few days later on August 27th, kicking off three days of gamescom celebrations. Gamescom itself will come to a close not too long thereafter on August 30th. In addition, Keighley noted the “spectacular show” will also serve as Summer Game Fest’s finale.

Keighley shared news of the schedule change in a post on his official Twitter page. Check it out below:

Quick update: @gamescom Opening Night Live will now take place live on August 27 and kick off 3 days of @gamescom 2020. We’re planning a spectacular show that will also be the grand finale of @summergamefest More at https://t.co/KRzKTQeHcs pic.twitter.com/3gVEvG1so7 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 18, 2020

Gamescom’s three-day event will feature a host of new details and announcements. Interestingly, a few new shows are being added to the mix, as well. One, in particular, is gamescom: Awesome Indies. This show will revolve around updates and announcements concerning a number of incredible indie projects.

Gamescom: Daily Show represents another fresh addition to the event, which is set to include daily highlights about gamescom and news coming out of game companies. In gamescom studio, developer interviews and discussions will offer insight regarding unspecified upcoming projects. Finally, gamescom 2020 will come to a close with gamescom: Best of Show on August 30th. Fans should expect gamescom-related highlights, as well as the presentation of 2020’s gamescom award.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has been a ragtag banner under which publishers and developers can host their announcements and reveals. Much of the summer-long event is coming together last minute, with Keighley not even knowing about reveals like Unreal Engine 5 until less than a week beforehand. As such, the schedule is currently pretty thin, but we do know gamescom Opening Night Live is set to be a big send-off for the event.

[Source: Geoff Keighley on Twitter, gamescom (1), (2)]