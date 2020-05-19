Update: Some are reporting that the pricing issue has already been fixed while others still see the game as showing free. Your experience may vary if you try to redeem in now, but expect it to be fully fixed very shortly.

Original: For some reason, today’s brand new Mafia II Definitive Edition is free on the Malaysian PSN. The game, costing $29.99 for other regions (or as part of the full Mafia Trilogy for $59.99), is entirely free to redeem and download through the Malaysian PSN. If you want to get Mafia II Definitive Edition free for yourself, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops if you don’t have a Malaysian PSN account already set up, but it’s possible to create an account in another region, redeem and download the game, and then play it on your main account.

This is the English language version of the game (also including Korean, Japanese, and Chinese localization). It’s not entirely clear why Mafia II Definitive Edition is free only on the Malaysian PSN, though it’s likely an error that will be fixed relatively soon. At the time of this writing, it’s still listed as free however and has been for a few hours. You can grab it on the PlayStation Store here (though note that the PSN will try to default back to your local region and you’ll need a Malaysian PSN account to redeem it).

To make one quickly for yourself before the deal goes away, check out our guide on how to set up PSN accounts for different regions.

The listing was first noted by Wario64 on Twitter, deals maven who can spot a discount and a pricing error from a mile (or half a world) away.

Mafia II Definitive Edition is free on Malaysia PSN https://t.co/1xz0FBVtnq you will need to make an account for that region. yes, you can play the game on your primary PSN account after you get it pic.twitter.com/Vpg7cvojei — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 19, 2020

Perhaps this is just a really clever marketing ploy. After all, if you like Mafia II Definitive Edition, you’ll still need to purchase Mafia and Mafia III separately, or just grab the Mafia Trilogy for the same price anyway, effectively negating the “deal” of getting the second game for free. We’ll be keeping an eye on the listing and update this post when its pricing is corrected.