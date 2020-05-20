It’s not always easy to find the Castlevania soundtrack you’re looking for when you need it. YouTube can only provide so much in terms of quality and playlist selection. Thankfully, Konami has rectified the situation with its Konami Europe Spotify account. At the time of writing, the Konami Europe account features a total of 12 playlists, all Castlevania-centric.

The publisher announced the news earlier this morning in the Twitter post below:

We know how much you all love the soundtracks to our games, so we’ve put them all in one place! Introducing the KONAMI Europe @Spotify account! Follow us to keep up-to-date as we add new playlists and old favourites – starting with #Castlevania! https://t.co/aIV8njP7pR pic.twitter.com/Nb7nSMhe2I — KONAMI Europe (@konamieu) May 20, 2020

Konami Europe’s Spotify account includes each of the following playlists:

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (Original Soundtrack Selection)

Castlevania: The Original Game Soundtrack Selection

Castlevania Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon & Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania: Curse of Darkness (Original Soundtrack Selection)

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow & Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin (Original Soundtrack Selection)

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania Judgment (Original Soundtrack)

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair (Original Soundtrack Selection)

These playlists conveniently provide access to several hours of Castlevania brilliance. Since the series features some of the best video game music of all time, it’s a wonder Konami hasn’t orchestrated something like this sooner. Evidently, the demand is there.

Apart from rereleases, such as last year’s Anniversary Collection, Castlevania as a game franchise has been dormant for some time. Beyond gaming, though, the beloved series continues to flourish. Most notably, Netflix’s anime is proving quite successful, with a fourth season recently receiving the green light from the streaming giant.

