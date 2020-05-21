Gearbox Software has shared official details about the third batch of Borderlands 3‘s paid story DLC. The expansion in question is called Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption; it will arrive this summer on June 25th. Fans can look forward to something else a little sooner, though. On June 4th, Gearbox plans to unleash a free content update in the form of a brand-new endgame Takedown gauntlet, “Takedown at the Guardian Breach.”

Similar to Borderlands 3’s other paid campaign DLC offerings, Bounty of Blood will see Vault Hunters explore a new setting. As such, players should prepare to traverse the harsh desert lands of Gehenna. In traveling to this planet, players will set about claiming a bounty on the gang known as The Devil Riders. The dastardly crew has wreaked havoc upon the settlement of Vestige, so restoring order won’t be simple, especially since the Vault Hunter’s actions can directly affect Vestige residents.

Unlike Borderlands 3’s previous paid DLCs that revisited series favorites, players will run into a host of unknown characters. Rose, a warrior trained with a pistol and katana, represents one such character. So, too, does Juno, “a rough-and-tumble brawler with a checkered past.”

New game mechanics are debuting in Bounty of Blood, as well. The Jetbeast hoverbike seems the star of the show in this regard. A customizable vehicle, the Jetbeast hoverbike should prove the ideal way to traverse Gehenna’s desert plains.

For June 4th’s “Takedown at the Guardian Breach,” the Vaulter Hunter will track a “mysterious Guardian signal” to Minos Prime on Tannis’ orders. Once there, players will find themselves surrounded by rogue Guardians, all of whom deserted their group. Their rise to promise could very well change Minos Prime permanently. Akin to the first Takedown, overcoming enemy hordes, a miniboss, and a final boss fight will culminate in grand rewards for those who survive. Said awards include cosmetics, gear, and themed weapons.

Borderlands 3 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Bounty of Blood will be available in the Season Pass and for those who own the Super Deluxe Edition.

[Source: Gearbox Software]