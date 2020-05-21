Unsurprisingly, Grand Theft Auto V sales have yet to slow down in any significant way. Take-Two Interactive’s latest earnings report reveals that sales of the Rockstar behemoth recently crossed the 130 million copies sold milestone. This is no small feat, of course. Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to perform above and beyond, too. The prequel now sits at approximately 31 million copies sold worldwide.

Especially impressive is how many copies of both titles have been sold since Take-Two’s previous earnings report in January. At the time, the two Rockstar adventures had moved a combined 150 million units. Going back even further, date from November 2019 showed GTA V sales at 115 million, while Red Dead 2 topped 26.5 million.

In a brief Twitter breakdown, Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad notes the Grand Theft Auto franchise as a whole amounts to 325 million sales. Thus, the fifth mainline entry alone counts for 40 percent of the series’ total sales figures. No doubt this particular stat will continue to climb in the years ahead.

See Ahmad’s post on the matter below:

Just checked the numbers and the GTA franchise has sold more than 325 million units in total. 130m means GTA V is 40% of total GTA game sales. Borderlands around 60m, Red Dead around 52m, Bioshock around 35m, NBA nearly 100m. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

While GTA V continues to achieve incredible success, many a fan patiently awaits GTA VI. Reportedly, the long-awaited follow-up is currently in the works at Rockstar Games. It allegedly being in early development means Rockstar will likely remain silent about the project for quite some time, though.

[Source: Take-Two via GameSpot, Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]