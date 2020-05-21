A lot of hype has been built up around PlayStation 5‘s solid-state drive (SSD). It’s apparently going to provide quite the unprecedented experience. Most notably, the SSD will increase the console’s processing speed, pretty much eradicating the need for load times. What might that mean in terms of simple math, though? According to Sony’s recent Corporate Strategy Meeting, it means the PS5 will run approximately 100 times faster than Sony’s current-gen hardware.

Word of this technological achievement is outlined in a publicly available document from Sony. On page 17 of said document, the company provides an overview concerning the “evolution of speed” for next-gen. Supposedly, customers who take home a PS5 have the following to look forward to, thanks to the console’s SSD:

In order to further enhance the sense of immersion in games, we expect to improve not just the resolution, but the speed of games.

For example, through a custom‐designed high‐speed SSD, we plan to realize game data processing speeds that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4.

Game load times should be much shorter, and players should be able to move through immense game worlds in almost an instant.

The following slide accompanied the above information in the Corporate Strategy Meeting document:

Sony isn’t simply singing its own praises, either. Just last week, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney went on the record to say PS5’s SSD is superior to even “high-end PCs.” The immersion that such processing speeds allow will serve as nothing short of a game-changer, he claimed, while pointing out that the “world of loading screens is over.”

Perhaps we’ll get a better idea of what all of this entails in the weeks ahead, since Sony plans to show off PS5 games “soon.” Should everything go according to plan, the new console will hit store shelves this holiday season.

[Source: Sony.net via LADbible]