Announced earlier this month for National Military Appreciation Month, the Call of Duty Endowment’s latest campaign is honoring service members through the #CODEFearlessChallenge hashtag on social media. It also revealed the “Fearless” pack for Modern Warfare and Warzone, which has now been fully detailed and is available for purchase. They’ve also revealed a limited-edition Warzone CODEFearless shirt. 100% of the proceeds from purchases of the Fearless pack and Warzone t-shirt go directly to the Call of Duty Endowment’s mission of giving back to veterans, helping to put them into quality high-paying jobs upon returning to civilian life.

The Fearless cosmetic pack for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone features the Venerated mil-sim operator skin, special assault rifle blueprint, two Call of Duty Endowment calling cards, two animated emblems, a CODE logo spray and camo, a weapon charm, and a special custom watch. The Fearless pack was created in partnership with Medal of Honor recipient CPT Florent “Flo” Groberg, inspired by his combat service. You can read a full interview with CPT Groberg from Activision about his service and this campaign.

The Fearless pack can be found in the in-game Call of Duty store in both Modern Warfare and the free-to-play Warzone.

Check out the full contents below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Fearless Pack

Venerated Mil-Sim Operator Skin – Inspired by the brave men and women who serve the United States, this Mil-Sim skin is ready for the combat zone.

– Inspired by the brave men and women who serve the United States, this Mil-Sim skin is ready for the combat zone. For the Cause Assault Rifle Blueprint – This blueprint kits the weapon to make it an absolute force in close to medium range engagements. The five attachments included are the Scout Combat Optic, which provides a precision sight picture, the Corvus Custom Marksman Barrel, which increases damage range and recoil control, and a trio of attachments that boost aim down sight speed: the FORGE TAC SQS Stock, the Tac Laser, and the Stippled Grip Tape. The rifle is engraved with the date of the event of CPT Flo Groberg’s Medal of Honor actions to honor his fallen comrades.

– This blueprint kits the weapon to make it an absolute force in close to medium range engagements. The five attachments included are the Scout Combat Optic, which provides a precision sight picture, the Corvus Custom Marksman Barrel, which increases damage range and recoil control, and a trio of attachments that boost aim down sight speed: the FORGE TAC SQS Stock, the Tac Laser, and the Stippled Grip Tape. The rifle is engraved with the date of the event of CPT Flo Groberg’s Medal of Honor actions to honor his fallen comrades. Steadfast Watch – Check the time with an in-game watch. The watch sports the Endowment’s logo on the nylon strap.

– Check the time with an in-game watch. The watch sports the Endowment’s logo on the nylon strap. Stand Out Weapon Camo – Equip the special weapon camo to make any weapon stand out – literally – in your armory.

– Equip the special weapon camo to make any weapon stand out – literally – in your armory. Orange Boonie Weapon Charm – Add an additional flair to your gunplay with the unique weapon charm, which should remind you to always check those corners.

– Add an additional flair to your gunplay with the unique weapon charm, which should remind you to always check those corners. Calling Cards (2) – Demonstrate your veteran support with either of these animated calling cards. Equip calling cards in Identity within the Barracks menu.

– Demonstrate your veteran support with either of these animated calling cards. Equip calling cards in Identity within the Barracks menu. Emblems (2) – Personalize your identity with two Call of Duty Endowment emblems, both of which are animated.

– Personalize your identity with two Call of Duty Endowment emblems, both of which are animated. Spray – Want to spray your support in-game? Rep the Endowment and leave your mark wherever your Multiplayer battle takes you with a spray that features the Call of Duty Endowment logo.

The CODEFearless t-shirt features the Endowment’s logo backed by a topograhical map of Warzone’s Verdansk. You can purchase it on Graph’s website, and again, all proceeds from the sale go to the Call of Duty Endowment.

At the beginning of the campaign this month, Activision Blizzard donated $2 million to the Call of Duty Endowment.

Bobby Kotick, Activision Blizzard CEO and Co-Chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, said:

Military veterans need our support more than ever. With unemployment rates at all-time highs, we know from past experience that veterans will be far more affected than ordinary citizens. With this donation to the Call of Duty Endowment, we hope to find jobs for at least 4,000 veterans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in requests for help to the Call of Duty Endowment, more than 50% compared to this same period last year. The campaign—along with Activision Blizzard’s donation—is in an effort to meet the “heightened demand” that has come as a result of widespread job loss.

The Call of Duty Endowment has a goal of placing 100,000 vets by the year 2024. Since its inception ten years ago, the organization has assisted with the placement of more than 69,000 vets far more efficiently than similar efforts by the US Department of Labor.