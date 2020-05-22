Days of Play 2020 Promotion Kicks Off in North America on June 3rd

This year’s Days of Play kicks off on June 3rd and will last until June 17th in North America. As previously hinted in a leaked advertisement, the promotion in Europe begins a little earlier on May 25th and comes to an end on June 8th. As always, a host of deals are on the cards, including those for PS4 games, accessories, and PlayStation-centric memberships.

In North America, participating retailers will have deals on the following for Days of Play 2020. (In the United States, customers can take advantage of this promotion on PlayStation.com, as well):

Select Gold Wireless Headsets – $69.99 USD / $79.99 CAD

Platinum Wireless Headset – $129.99 USD (MSRP) / $159.99 CAD

Nioh 2, MLB The Show 20 – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD

Predator: Hunting Grounds, Death Stranding, Dreams – $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD

Days Gone, MediEvil, Blood & Truth – $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD

Everybody’s Golf VR – $14.99 USD / $19.99 CAD

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Farpoint – $9.99 USD / $14.99 CAD

The Last of Us Remastered, select PlayStation Hits games – starting at $9.99 USD / $9.99 CAD

12 Months PlayStation Plus membership – 30 percent off

12 Months PlayStation Now membership – 30 percent off

3 Months PlayStation Now membership – 20 percent off

The PlayStation Gear store is hosting a sale of its own, too. All full-priced merchandise on the webstore is available at a 20 percent discount when customers use promo code: DAYSOFPLAY20. This particular promotion cannot be combined with any others.

Regions such as Australia, Europe, and New Zealand will also benefit from Days of Play 2020. Starting on May 25th, the following promotions will go live (via Gematsu):

PlayStation VR bundles: PlayStation VR Starter Pack for £199.99 / €199.99 PlayStation VR Mega Pack for £229.99 / €229.99

A wide selection of games including: Nioh 2 from £39.99 / €49.99 Death Stranding from £24.99 / €29.99 Days Gone from £15.99 / €19.99

PlayStation Hits games: Selected titles in the PlayStation Hits range from £11.99 / €14.99 each, including The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more.

Save 30 percent on a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership

Save 30 percent on a 12-month PlayStation Now membership

[Source: PlayStation Blog, Gematsu]