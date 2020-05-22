While the verbiage on the PSN Store entry for the Starter Edition is light on details, a press release from Square Enix states the contents of this gratis package. For the low, low price of zero dollars you’ll get Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn (the base version of the game) and thirty days of playtime, with the former being yours to keep forever. While this still leaves a metric ton of expansions (okay, okay three: Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers) to buy, there’s more than enough content to burn through before getting to the recent stuff. Often times the struggle with MMOs is getting people to set their foot in the door, as once that happens they more than likely buy-in. The free playtime is a nice touch and makes the whole thing feel more substantial than just a weeklong trial.

Don’t wait around too long, however, as the Starter Edition will only be available to redeem through May 26 but is yours forever if downloaded before then. So get going, find some Chocobos, and do that rad Nier Automata raid.