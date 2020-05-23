Developer Gamajun Games has announced arcade action sports game, Street Power Soccer (titled Street Power Football outside the U.S.), for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Featuring five freestyle soccer stars from different countries, the game gives players the opportunity to master their signature moves and take over the in-game streets with six unique game modes to choose from.

The ambassadors include Sean Garnier from France, JaviFreestyle from Spain, Liv Cooke from the United Kingdom, Raquel “Freestyle’ Benetti from Brazil, and Daniel Got Hits from the United States. Game modes include “dance-like” freestyle, 3v3 matches, Trick Shot, panna cage battles, elimination, and story mode.

Check out a reveal trailer and key features below:

Key features:

Become Street King : Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves.

: Create your own character and become the protégé of Street Legend Sean Garnier as you blow away the competition and rule the streets with your baller moves. Gather Your Crew: Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play.

Grab your friends and unleash your street style with up to 4-player local or online party play. Signature Tricks and Superpowers: Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition.

Play with style and stun your opponents with sick tricks like Boyka’s backflip, Liv’s around the world or Melody’s special moves. Unleash amazing superpowers and blow away the competition. Style Points: Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more!

Customize your team with stylish street fashions, custom emotes, tattoos, and more! Authentic Streetstyle Culture: Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more!

Play with the best Street and Freestyle players in the world including Sean Garnier, Melody Donchet, Liv Cooke, Andrew Henderson, Raquel “Freestyle” Benetti, Daniel Got Hits, JaviFreestyle and more! Build the Hype: Turn up the volume with hyped-up tracks from The Black-Eyed Peas, DJ Snake, Snap, and Daniel Got Hits as you take to streetstyle stages from around the world, including the official Red Bull Street Style World Championship stage.

Street Power Soccer will release in summer 2020.