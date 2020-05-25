Sony broke from the conventional schedule of revealing the PlayStation Plus free games on the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of each month (six days before the new games go live). The PlayStation Twitter account revealed that Call of Duty: WWII would be one of the free games coming in June 2020, saying “additional details” for the monthly lineup will be coming later this week (likely on Wednesday, as that falls more in line with the usual schedule of monthly PS Plus free games reveal.)

Perhaps bigger still, players don’t actually need to wait for June to download it. Call of Duty: WWII will be available free for PS Plus subscribers starting Tuesday May 26, giving it an extra week on the PS Plus roster.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26. We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

PlayStation doesn’t specifically say they’ll share the “other game,” but rather “additional details of our monthly lineup,” hinting that Call of Duty: WWII is perhaps a bonus game on top of the usual free lineup. We’ll have to wait for Wednesday to see what else is coming as part of the June 2020 PS Plus free games (and whether it’s just one other game or two), which will likely be available on the usual first Tuesday of the month (June 2, 2020).

The tweet from PlayStation doesn’t give a reason for the break in tradition, though today is Memorial Day in the United States, a bank holiday dedicated to remembering those who have lost their lives while serving in the military. The month of May is also National Military Appreciation Month.

Activision and Call of Duty have been quite busy this month. The Call of Duty Endowment launched a campaign to continue raising money for veterans returning from active service, placing them into high-quality jobs in civilian life. Activision donated $2 million to the campaign at the start of the month, and just last week, the Fearless pack was added into Modern Warfare and Warzone, with all proceeds going to the Endowment and its mission.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are also about to enter Season 4, and recent teases have been indicating the large-scale multiplayer offering could be getting ready to reveal Call of Duty 2020, with multiple hints pointing at a connection to the Call of Duty Black Ops series. This year’s game is reportedly Call of Duty; Black Ops Cold War, but Activision has yet to officially reveal or confirm the title outside of acknowledging that Call of Duty 2020 is coming.

For now, starting May 26th through July 6th, PS Plus subscribers can redeem Call of Duty WWII, theirs to keep as long as they remain subscribed to the service. Additional parts of the June 2020 PS Plus free games lineup are expected to go live on June 2, 2020. Remember that the May 2020 free games will still be available to redeem until June 2 as well.