PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 26, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 Games

Castle Pals ($4.99)

fault – milestone one ($14.99)

Gal*Gun: Double Peace – Complete Edition ($39.99)

GUNMAN CLIVE HD COLLECTION ($4.99)

Maneater ($39.99)

Mechstermination Force ($11.99)

Minecraft Dungeons ($19.99)

Monstrum ($29.99)

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99)

Rune Lord ($6.99)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered ($39.99)

Trailmakers ($29.99)

Trials of Mana ($49.99)

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen ($59.99)

Warface Breakout ($19.99)

Warface Breakout Deluxe Edition ($29.99)

Whiteboyz Wit Attitude: The Pursuit of Money (Free if you dare)

Whiteboyz Wit Attitude: The Pursuit of Money (Album) ($6.99)

PS Vita Games

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen ($39.99)

Next Page: European Update »