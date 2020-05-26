Since becoming independent last year, Quantic Dream has been busy planning its future. The studio shared a few of its plans in a Twitch livestream yesterday, teasing that “many exciting new projects” are in development. In addition, Co-CEOs David Cage and Guillaume de Fondaumière unleashed details about the studio’s renovations, a new online store, and teased Quantic Dream’s goals as a publisher of games.

Cage and de Fondaumière shared much of this information fairly early in the stream, which went live to celebrate the second anniversary of Detroit: Become Human’s launch. In speaking on Quantic Dream’s publishing its own games as well as those for third party, indie developers, Cage maintained the team will continue to make games. “We remain game creators, of course, and we’re working on many, many exciting new projects we cannot talk about yet, but there’s a lot going on at the studio.” Apparently, fans should expect another update on the matter sometime “soon.”

On the publishing side of things, the studio aims to support other independent teams in myriad ways. For example, in addition to offering publishing assistance, Quantic Dream will provide “artistic and technical means” on an as-needed basis.

Though the team is working from home due to coronavirus, Cage and de Fondaumière spoke briefly about renovations to the company’s headquarters. The studio itself is now more expansive, thanks to additions such as a new sound studio, motion capture stage, and a bigger area devoted to communal gatherings.

Another noteworthy piece of news to come out of the livestream concerns an online storefront. The official Quantic Dream shop is now live, but presently ships to European territories only. In addition to studio merch, the store sells items dedicated to Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. For now, these products primarily include mugs, games, and headwear. New merch should arrive soon, according to a note on the website.

[Source: Quantic Dream on Twitch via Twinfinite]