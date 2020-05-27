Remember back when it was promised that Official PlayStation Magazine would host a huge blowout of PS5 games in its next issue (the July issue, going on sale June 2nd)? Well, it seems the digital version of that issue has now started to leak out. First, the cover confirmed that it contained looks at 38 PS5 games:
We're getting a PS5 reveal in early June. It is a 100% now. #PlayStation #PS5 #playthefuture
— Kaan Can Oyman (@kc_bigboss) May 26, 2020
Then screenshots of the inner pages showed the full list of all 38 games. Curiously, there are no first-party Sony games on this list, making it unlikely that it’s tied to the recent reports of an early June console reveal. The issue is available before the reported June 3 PS5 reveal date, and Sony wouldn’t want to tip its hand by having its biggest announcements leak via scans of a magazine. The list also has a bunch of already known games, cross-gen releases, and ports of current-generation experiences. There aren’t any earth-shattering reveals or big unknowns here, and some titles feel like they were included just to bolster the list’s big number (looking at you Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield). Why include anything that’s a big question mark for more than a year after next-gen launches?
Still, the list below presents an impressive lineup of games now and in the future (some like Bethesda’s Starfield aren’t expected for years) and shows that third-parties are eager to come to the table and start talking about what’s next. If the images are too small to read, you can click to enlarge. We also have the basic list in text form below.
A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home
-ETA: 2021 (12+ months)
-Publisher: Handy Games
-Developer: The Dreamerians
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
-ETA: 2020 (Launch Window)
-Publisher: Ubisoft
-Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Battlefield 6
-ETA: 2021 (12+ months)
-Publisher: EA
-Developer: DICE
Chorus
-ETA: 2021 (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Deep Silver
-Developer: Fish Labs
Cygni All Guns Blazing
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Keelworks
-Developer: Keelworks
Dauntless
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Epic Games
-Developer: Phoenix Labs
DiRT 5
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Codemasters
-Developer: Codemasters
Dragon Age 4
-ETA: TBA (12+ months)
-Publisher: EA
-Developer: BioWare
Dying Light 2
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Techland
-Developer: Techland
FIFA 21
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: EA
-Developer: EA Vancouver
Godfall
-ETA: TBA (Launch window)
-Publisher: Gearbox
-Developer: Counterplay Games
Gods & Monsters
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Ubisoft
-Developer: Ubisoft Quebec
Gothic Remake
-ETA: TBA (12+ months)
-Publisher: THQ Nordic
-Developer: Piranha Bytes
Madden 21
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: EA Sports
-Developer: EA Tiburon
Moonray
-ETA: Summer 2021 (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Everything is Full of Gods
-Developer: Everything is Full of Gods
MicroMan
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Glob Games
-Developer: Glob Games
NHL 21
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: EA Sports
-Developer: EA Vancouver
Nth’O Infinity Reborn
-ETA: Feb 2021
-Publisher: Kitatus
-Developer: Kitatus
Observer System Redux
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Bloober Team
-Developer: Bloober Team
Outriders
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Square Enix
-Developer: People Can Fly
Path of Exile 2
-ETA: 2020 (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Grinding Gear Games
-Developer: Grinding Gear Games
PsyHotel
-ETA: TBA (12+ months)
-Publisher: Ultimate Games
-Developer: Rig Crew
Quantum Error
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Teamkill Media
-Developer: Teamkill Media
Rainbow Six Quarantine
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Ubisoft
-Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Rainbow Six Siege
-ETA: TBA (Launch window)
-Publisher: Ubisoft
-Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
Redo! Enhanced Edition
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Robson Paiva
-Developer: Robson Paiva
Scarlet Nexus
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Bandai Namco
-Developer: Bandai Namco
Sniper Elite 5
-ETA: TBA (12+ months)
-Publisher: Rebellion
-Developer: Rebellion
Soulborn
-ETA: Late 2021 (12+ months)
-Publisher: Pixelmad Studios
-Developer: Pixelmad Studios
Starfield
-ETA: TBA (12+ months)
-Publisher: Bethesda
-Developer: Bethesda
The Elder Scrolls 6
-ETA: TBA (12+months)
-Publisher: Bethesda
-Developer: Bethesda
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
-ETA: 2021 (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment
-Developer: Daedalic Entertainment
The Sims 5
-ETA: TBA (12+ months)
-Publisher: EA
-Developer: Maxis, The Sims Studio
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Ultimate Games
-Developer: Mastercode
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Paradox
-Developer: Hardsuit Labs
Warframe
-ETA: TBA (Launch window)
-Publisher: Digital Extremes
-Developer: Digital Extremes
Watch Dogs Legion
-ETA: TBA (6-12 months)
-Publisher: Ubisoft
-Developer: Ubisoft Toronto
WRC 9
-ETA: 2020 (Launch window)
-Publisher: Nacon
-Developer: Kylotonn
Of course, the Official PlayStation Magazine list is in no way exhaustive—despite claiming to gather “every game you can expect to play on your new PlayStation 5.” As mentioned above, it doesn’t include any Sony first-party titles. It also leaves off—to its own admission—games like Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, and Beyond Good and Evil 2, all games that are expected to hit the PS5. There have also been a number of other confirmations of next-gen titles, such as a PS5 version of Destiny 2, Call of Duty: Warzone expected to get a next-gen upgrade, and Call of Duty 2020 most likely being a cross-gen title.
