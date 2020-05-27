Similar to the God of War podcast that launched from Santa Monica Studio last year, an official The Last of Us podcast is incoming. Titled The Official The Last of Us Podcast, the show will be hosted by writer and comedian Christian Spicer. Throughout the series, which starts on June 9th, a number of integral pieces to the puzzle will join the chat. Fans should expect the likes of Neil Druckmann, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker to appear. Other developers are slated to appear on the podcast with Spicer as well.

Spicer announced the news in a recent Twitter post, complete with a link to the podcast’s Apple Podcasts page.

Oh. Hi. Very proud of this thing. Very excited for people to join on this journey. #TheLastofUs #TheLastofUsPartIIhttps://t.co/oTFYXIdPdi — Christian STAY AT HOME Spicer (@spicer) May 26, 2020

For now, the podcast page features a two-minute teaser hosted by Spicer. In the teaser, he notes that The Official The Last of Us Podcast will recap the first game’s story, then dive deep into the “making of” aspects of development. The highly-anticipated sequel will also receive the behind-the-scenes treatment throughout the podcast’s run.

Fans don’t have to wait for June 9th to get their early The Last of Us fill, though. Today, Sony will air a State of Play broadcast fully dedicated to The Last of Us Part II. It goes live this afternoon at 1:00pm PST.

The Last of Us Part II is on track to launch in just a few weeks on June 19th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Christian Spicer on Twitter, Apple Podcasts]