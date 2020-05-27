The June 4th issue of Weekly Famitsu will feature a “huge scoop” that’s apparently on the same level as Wired’s PlayStation 5 article from early 2019. Japanese tech journalist Zenji Nishikawa, who regularly pens the magazine’s “Complicated Conversation About Games” column, noted as much during a recent livestream on YouTube. If his words prove true, the news Nishikawa has to share may very well “rile up the games industry,” especially since the scoop concerns a beloved company.

Gematsu translated Nishikawa’s comments on the matter, which in part read as follows,

My column in next week’s issue of Famitsu is crazy. I got a huge scoop… It’s a world premiere article. And an exclusive. It may not be Nikkei or Weekly Bunshun, but if you want to know if it’s a scoop that big… it totally is! It’s a scoop from a game company that everyone loves. An insane scoop. Last year, Wired got the exclusive story on PlayStation 5, right? Other media didn’t. It’s that level of a scoop. I interviewed a certain company’s executive and technical staff, it’s really revolutionary… really, it’s a revolution.

The journalist went on to reiterate that the news he’ll soon unleash is as major as Wired’s PS5 scoop. In fact, Nishikawa expects other media outlets will wonder why they didn’t get first dibs on the story.

Reportedly, later in the stream he incidentally teased the scoop was from Sega. Upon being asked about it directly, the journalist merely stated, “Did I say Sega? Then it’s Sega.” Of course, this could serve as nothing short of a red herring. However, such news would align with Sega’s forthcoming 60th anniversary, which falls on June 3rd. And the company has already begun celebrations with a 60th anniversary website and the debut of the Sega Shiro character.

[Source: Zenji Nishikawa on YouTube via Gematsu]