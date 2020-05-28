Sony released a back button attachment for the DualShock 4 earlier this year. It wasn’t long before the tiny device went out of stock. PlayStation 4 players wanting another chance to grab one will soon be in luck, though. Starting next week the attachment will return to stock in the United States.

In announcing the news in a brief Twitter post, the PlayStation account shared a link to its official storefront. This suggests customers will find the back button attachment there next week. However, it’s unclear if retailers such as GameStop are slated to receive another supply, too. As of writing, the accessory’s listing on GameStop’s website says it remains on backorder. The device is similarly out of stock on Walmart’s website, too, as well as Amazon.

Miss out on the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment when it came out? Good news — we’re making more available in the US. Get it here starting next week: https://t.co/sUh1vCuk9B pic.twitter.com/Vso60x7Xsd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 27, 2020

The back button attachment costs $30, adding an array of features to the DualShock 4. Most notably, it houses two back buttons that allow players to map up to 16 different actions, triangle, circle, R1, and R2 included. A high-fidelity OLED display serves as yet another feature, which offers real-time details about the various button assignments. The attachment mimics a major feature of pro and custom controllers, which offers the additional inputs so you don’t need to take your thumbs off the thumbsticks, among other uses.

There are reports that PS5 could feature a back button attachment that would also house a wireless charging adapter for the DualSense controller, though that’s just coming from patents right now. While Sony might be exploring the idea, it is not yet a confirmed feature or accessory.

Sony announced the back button attachment accessory late in 2019, then released it a few weeks later in January of this year. Whether or not Sony plans to restock the back button attachment in other territories also remains to be seen.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter via GameSpot]