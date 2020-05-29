I promise that this headline wasn’t constructed by the PlayStation LifeStyle staff throwing darts at a dartboard where each section has a random word or actor on it. Even that method could potentially create a movie casting Madlib that makes more sense than Cate Blanchett being set to star as Lilith in a Borderlands movie adaptation from Hostel director Eli Roth. Sure. Why not? After all, I suppose it’s no stranger than an upcoming Marvel movie starring Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, and Kumail Nanjiani. News of the Borderlands movie adaptation has slowly rolled out since the reveal back in February that Roth would be helming the project, looking to capitalize on a shockingly hot video game to movie market that’s seen astounding success in the past few years. The film production studio confirmed the news, though it was reported that Blanchett was in talks to play the character earlier in the month.

“I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands,” Roth said in a statement from Lionsgate. “We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we’re going to create another iconic character in her already storied career.”

Lilith is certainly in Blanchett’s wheelhouse, as her role as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok was one that truly felt as if it brought the longtime Thor villain to life. And far be it from me to complain that a video game movie project is going out and getting accomplished, award-winning actresses and directors. After all, video game movies are doing a lot better lately. The successful Sonic the Hedgehog film is getting a sequel. Still, the combination at work feels random and it’s hard to tell what we can expect from a Borderlands movie. Are we essentially going to get Mad Max: Fury Road or will it be more Tank Girl? Only time will tell. Just don’t expect the movie anytime soon, as production delays from COVID-19 are assured at this point.