Developer Playful Studios and publisher PQube (Aggelos, Arcade Spirits) will bring New Super Lucky’s Tale to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on an unspecified date this summer. The 3D platformer is slated to hit the PS4 both digitally and physically; meanwhile, it will land on Xbox One as a digital-only release.

PQube unveiled the news in press release this morning. In doing so, the publisher noted that the Nintendo Switch version, which launched last year, was nothing short of a “roaring success.” Said success apparently translated to sales and critical acclaim. For a look at what kind of adventure New Super Lucky’s Tale has on offer, check out its accolades trailer in the video down below:

Serving as a love letter to the beloved 3D platformers of old, New Super Lucky’s Tale features a host of content. This includes collectibles to find, a cast of memorable characters with whom to interact, and a whole host of “rewarding secrets” to uncover. And players can do it all in style, too, courtesy of a number of costumes.

New Super Lucky’s Tale is a more expansive iteration of Super Lucky’s Tale, a 3D platformer that originally launched in the fall of 2017 on the PC and Xbox One platforms. Interestingly, Super Lucky’s Tale was a sequel to Lucky’s Tale, which released in 2016 on the Oculus Rift. Neither the sequel nor its subsequent expanded version feature VR support.

Developer Playful Studios is based in McKinney, Texas. Unfortunately, the team underwent a significant number of layoffs earlier in the year.

[Source: PQube]