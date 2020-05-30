Arkane Studios has said that its previous comments about the Dishonored series were misquoted and that the series was never iced, like some claimed.

In an interview with IGN Middle East, Arkane noted that prior to Dishonored, it never made sequels to any of its games. While the studio is now done with the Kaldwins and the Outsider, the world of Dishonored still has a lot of potential.

Creative Director Dinga Bakaba explained:

The rumor of putting the IP on hold was highly exaggerated and was misquoted. You know, it’s not necessarily the same thing when you are talking about what could be done, and you are telling a journalist it’s not what we are doing right now. It’s really not the same thing. So, I don’t think there was a decision to put Dishonored series on hold. There is a lot to be uncovered about the world of Dishonored with this game. And who knows about the future, it’s something where we had a story to tell about the Kaldwins and the Outsider, and that story is over.

Elsewhere in the interview, Arkane talked about next-gen hardware and said that its initial focus will be on AI and physics going forward. Bakaba didn’t say much else to IGN, but in a separate interview with VG247, he explained what Arkane has in mind.

AI, physics simulation, there are a lot of things you can do when you’re developing a game for those platforms. There will of course be a third-generation, like with all generations of games, there is a first generation that starts to touch the technology. But when we are well into this generation, it will be pretty exciting for us. AI, physics, all those things that definitely reinforce the interactivity of our games a lot. I think even with more memory, we’ll still try to get so much out of it that we will still split our hair. I think that’s really exciting. More agents in the world, more simulation.

What do our readers expect from the next Dishonored game?

