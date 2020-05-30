Journalists known for their connections in the games industry have hinted that Electronic Arts’ Motive studio will reveal its Star Wars title, reportedly called Project Maverick, on June 2nd.

Two days ago, EA Motive took to Twitter to announce that it’ll be connecting with fans online to share more about its team as well as its projects, in response to which Venture Beat’s Jeff Grub shared a Top Gun: Maverick gif. Shortly afterwards, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier tweeted that Motive was getting ready to announce a new game. When Schreier’s followers asked what the studio is planning to announce, he confirmed that it’ll be revealing its Star Wars project.

We’re here! The Motive family is excited to be joining on social platforms to share on who we are, and the work we do. Really, we couldn’t imagine a better time to start connecting with everyone online. Let’s go. #ourmotive pic.twitter.com/jvT04zmTG3 — Motive Montreal (@MotiveMontreal) May 28, 2020

Looks like someone’s getting ready to announce a new game: https://t.co/9qBtRH05tY — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 28, 2020

The former — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 28, 2020

Separately, Grub shared an image of upcoming gaming events, with June 2nd marked as “Mel Gibson picture.” Gibson starred in a movie called Maverick.

The title Project Maverick was outed in March by a bot that tracks PlayStation Network updates. Prior to that, Schreier briefly mentioned it as a “small, unusual” project in an article he wrote for Kotaku in February.

